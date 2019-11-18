Sara Lee’s Instagram Comments Are Full of Filthy Sexts After Harry Styles ‘SNL’ Skit

Sara Lee makes cream pies, but not the kind you might think if you were to peruse the comments taking over the wholesome baked goods company’s Instagram page right now—comments like “spit in my mouth daddy,” “rail me to death,” and “destroy me king,” which have found their way onto posts from as far back as May.

While Sara Lee’s social media team might not be having the same response right now, the rest of us can thank Harry Styles for this one.

On this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the singer played Sara Lee’s social media manager, who’d forgotten far too many times to switch accounts before making Finsta-worthy, middle-of-the-night Instagram posts. In the skit, Styles is called into a meeting with his bosses at Sara Lee (played with Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang), who ask him to explain not just himself, but also the emoji sequence of three eggplants followed by water droplets, a train, and a ghost. (“Rail me to death,” obviously.) Accompanying a picture of the brand’s Texas toast, Style’s character had written, “Feeling really depressed after threesome. What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community.”

Styles fans and social media trolls have taken the skit’s comments and run with them, certainly causing surprise for Sara Lee’s real social media team. Yesterday, SNL writer and star Bowen Yang tweeted that the brand had disabled and deleted Instagram comments referencing the skit.

That was only temporary, though, a spokesperson for Sara Lee told The Advocate. “We didn’t know about or participate in the creation of the skit so as you can imagine, waking up to all those comments threw us for a bit of a loop. We didn’t delete any comments but did temporarily hide them until we could read through and understand what happened,” the company said in a statement. “While the explicit jokes in the skit do not align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand, we know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and are taking it all in stride.”

As of this writing, the horny comments continue to proliferate, pairing pictures of refined carbs with lines about poppers and spitting. It’s easy to imagine that a similar meeting must be going down at Sara Lee headquarters this morning. Unfortunately for everyone there, it probably won’t include Harry Styles.