Sarah Lucas’s Confrontational Photos Inspire a New Generation

For our annual photo issue we reached out to 16 up-and-coming photographers and asked them which photographer inspired them to pursue the medium. Then we approached their “idols” to see if they would be willing to publish work in the issue as well. What was provided, we think, creates a unique conversation about the line of influence between young artists and those more established in their careers. This post features work by Res and their chosen idol, Sarah Lucas.

Res recently just finished the esteemed MFA photography program at Yale University. Their earlier work explores themes of suburban banality turned on it’s head, most notably, Thicker Than Water, which was featured in Res’s own edition of MATTE Magazine in 2016. We feature a new portrait series called The Others from their thesis work. They chose Sarah Lucas for the fearlessness in her own work, specifically early on when her career was just transforming.



Videos by VICE

Photo by Res

Sarah Lucas, one of the infamous YBAs (Young British Artist) has always been fearless in her practice. From her suggestive sculptures, installations, photography, and found objects alike, she’s always challenged and satirized gender stereotypes and masculine constructions. For this issue, Res referenced her early work and self-portraits that started the considerable range of form within a clear set of parameters that she would continually define as her own in her career to come.



Sarah Lucas, Fighting Fire, 1991, 35 1/2 x 26 inches, 90.2 x 66 cm. © Sarah Lucas, courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London, and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels

Photo by Res

Sarah Lucas, Complete Arsehole, 1993, C-print, 36 1/4 x 26 1/4 inches, 92.5 x 66.5 cm. © Sarah Lucas, courtesy of Sadie Coles HQ, London, and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels

Photo by Res