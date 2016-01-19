Sarah Palin Has Officially Endorsed Trump for President

In a strange, but not particularly surprising, case of politician-turned-reality star endorsing reality star-turned-politician, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has officially come out in support of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Palin is the highest profile Republican to endorse Trump. According to the New York Times, which first reported the news Tuesday, the pair plans to make an appearance together this afternoon in Iowa, where Trump is virtually tied with Texas Senator Cruz at the top of the Republican field. With only a few weeks to go before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus, an endorsement from Palin, the GOP’s 2008 vice presidential nominee, could help solidify Trump’s lead.

“Palin’s brand among evangelicals is as gold as the faucets in Trump tower,” Ralph Reed, of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, told the Times. “Endorsements alone don’t guarantee victory, but Palin’s embrace of Trump may turn the fight over the evangelical vote into a war for the soul of the party.”

“I am greatly honored to receive Sarah’s endorsement,” Trump said in a statement. “She is a friend, and a high-quality person whom I have great respect for. I am proud to have her support.”

