Sarah Sanders finally held a press conference. Just kidding: It was a thing for kids.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders finally held a press briefing after more than 46 days of avoiding the lectern. But it was just to a roomful of kids.

Sanders held a kids-only “press briefing” as part of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the White House. Her own three children joined her, and Vice President Mike Pence even swooped in to field some questions too.

The children who attended asked Sanders questions such as “What kind of ice cream does Trump like?” (He likes vanilla and chocolate.)

But actual adult journalists haven’t been able to ask Sanders anything about the Trump administration since Feb. 28, the last time she held a briefing. It’s a record amount of time for an administration to go without an on-camera press briefing since the tradition began, in Bill Clinton’s administration.



If she ever does another briefing for grown-up journalists, she’ll surely get questions related to the Mueller report — especially the part where she admitted to investigators that she lied.

In the 448-page special counsel report, Sanders said she made a completely unfounded claim that “countless” FBI agents had reached out to President Trump to applaud his decision to fire James Comey back in May 2017.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait for the next Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day for someone to get the opportunity to ask her about that.

Cover: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders with her children Huck Sanders, right, and Scarlett Sanders, conducts a briefing for children of journalists and White House staff in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 25, 2019, to commemorate Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)