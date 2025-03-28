Saraya Announces AEW Departure: “There’s No Bad Blood Between Us”

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya has confirmed her departure from All Elite Wrestling. The 32-year-old explained on the inaugural episode of her podcast, Rulebreakers, that there is “no bad blood” between both sides.

“I’m here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end,” she said. “I had an amazing time there. There’s no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time.”

Saraya Departs AEW

Saraya took a hiatus from AEW last year for “personal reasons” and wondered what was left for her to do in the wrestling business. Saraya noted that there were “really no storylines” they could slot her into, but AEW CEO Tony Khan was not factored into her decision. She doesn’t feel she fits into the current iteration of AEW. Instead, she believes she’s taking a spot reserved for someone “who could be doing something really special.”

While she’s open to returning to AEW in the future, she’s taking a step back from wrestling to focus on herself. “Thank you, AEW; thank you to the AEW fans. I loved my f—ing time there,” Saraya continued. “Tony’s f—ing awesome and anyone that goes to work there will just enjoy their time. It’s just great. And I’ll miss the girls’ locker room. I’ll miss you, but don’t be a f—ing stranger! You know where I am. I see some of you outside the company anyway.”

It doesn’t appear she’d turn down a return to WWE, either. This week the former youngest-ever Divas Champion posted lyrics to her iconic theme song to X. In an interview with B4 The Bell, Saraya stated that if something “cool” came along and they wanted her back, she’d be open to a return. “I get so many people wondering if I’m gonna go back there. I’m just like, I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe if there’s something cool that comes along and they would want me back there. Maybe. Who knows? Who knows what the future holds? Never say never.”