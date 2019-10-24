Sardine and Tomato Galette Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

1 ½ cups|200 grams all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

9 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cubed

¼ cup|60 ml ice water

2 tablespoons olive oil

10 cherry tomatoes (about 4 ounces|125 grams), halved

6-8 pitted kalamata olives, thinly sliced

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 (4.6-ounce|120-gram) can sardines in tomato sauce

¼ cup|60 ml white wine

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 large egg, lightly beaten

parsley, roughly chopped for garnish

Directions

In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, and ½ teaspoon salt. Add 8 tablespoons butter into the flour mixture and, with your fingers, pinch the butter into the flour, mixing until mixture looks and feels like wet sand. Add the water and mix with your hands until a dough begins to form. Remove from the bowl and finish kneading on your work surface. Form the dough into and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, toss 1 tablespoon olive oil with the tomatoes and olives. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. In a medium skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes longer. Add the sardines and, using a wooden spoon, break up the sardine fillets, mixing the fish in with the onions and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes. Add the white wine and lemon juice and cook for an additional 3 minutes, or until liquid has completely reduced. Remove from the heat and cool. Heat the oven to 400°F. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and spread the sardine filling into an even layer over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Fold the edge over the sardine mixture all the way around, making pleats (it should look rustic). Top the sardine filling with a layer of the cherry tomato mixture. Brush the edges of the galette with the egg wash and bake for about 40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Cool slightly, then sprinkle with the parsley to serve.

