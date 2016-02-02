Sasha Goes Minimalist Composer on New Album ‘Scene Delete’

Album art courtesy of the label



Welsh producer, Sasha, has announced his first album since 2002’s Airdrawndagger. Scene Delete will be released on UK label Late Night Tales—who are largely known for their artist-curated compilation series, featuring contributions from the likes of Bonobo, Jamiroquai, and The Flaming Lips. While Alexander Coe is best known for his club-centered work, this album looks to mark a significant shift in the producer’s career, as it is largely inspired by minimalist composers such as Nils Frahm, Max Richter, and Steve Reich, according to the label.

“I think this album is acting as a split in my career,” the artist told Billboard. “Before I was always trying to combine everything into one sound… this is going to be the split.” It is also notably set to contain contributions with Radiohead member Nigel Godrich’s band, Ultraísta, as well as British artist John Graham.

“About three years ago, my collaborators David Gardner and ThermalBear and I wrote a song called ‘Bring On The Night,’” Coe explained in the press release. “I sent it to Ultraísta and within a few days she sent it back with this amazing vocal on, with Nigel Godrich playing keyboards. We tried to do club mixes but we just couldn’t get it right. So it sat there doing nothing.”

Rounding out the story of the record’s genesis, Coe said: “Tracks like this kept building up, until finally last summer my frustration boiled over. We’d made so many tunes that I couldn’t remember the names of half of them. What was that thing with a bass sound and a string line? It drove me mental. At the same time as we were logging these tracks, I was listening to the Jon Hopkins’ Late Night Tales and I thought a lot of the music we’d been working on was in the same vibe. So I sent the music over to Late Night Tales and they really liked it. Initially, I thought we’d just do a Late Night Tales compilation with maybe a few pieces of my own music. But as we went through everything we’ d worked on in the last two years, we realised we had about 50 pieces of music. So we started editing and compiling: Scene Delete is the end result.”

Along with the announcement, Coe has shared album cut “View2,” a slow-burning exercise in sensitively restrained, sombre arpeggiation, which you can hear below. Be sure to pick up Scene Delete when it’s out digitally, on CD and as 3xLP vinyl on April 1.

Tracklisting:

01. Channel Deq

02. View2

03. Baracus

04. Linepulse

05. Time After Time

06. Detour

07. Pontiac

08. Cassette Sessions D

09. Cassette Sessions E

10. Healer

11. Modcon

12. Scarpa Falls

13. Warewolf

14. Bring On The Nighttime feat. Ultraista

15. Corvette

16. Shelter

17. Untitled 3

18. Abacus

19. Rooms feat. John Graham

20. Broadcast

21. Vapour Trails

