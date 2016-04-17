Sassuolo Keeper Scores an Own Goal for the Ages, Can’t Even Watch As It Goes In

Ohhh!!!!!!!! #Consigli is praying a hole opens up in the middle of the pitch & swallows him. 3-1 #FiorentinaSassuolo pic.twitter.com/qWEEPdWQPb

— Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) April 17, 2016

Oh howlers of howlers. If you thought you’d seen the worst own goal ever, start recalibrating your expectations because this is just downright shameful. Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli was going for some clearance, maybe?, when he struck the ball with enough spin to net it in the perfect corner of his own goal.

Videos by VICE

I wrote last week about a Tahitian keeper’s own goal, which was too perfect to be true, but what makes Consigli’s goal all the more spectacular is how he reacts to the damn thing. Let’s take a look from another angle:

Almost immediately after initiating the gaffe, Consigli gives up, turns away and tosses up his hands. It’s like one fluid movement of attempt, “oh fuck,” and resignation. Because what else can you do? Spectacular theater in Serie A today.