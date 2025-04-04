‘Satanist’ School Janitor Accused of Putting Feces and Bodily Fluids in Kids’ Food

This article is not for the faint of heart.

A New Jersey janitor has been exposed and sentenced to jail after contaminating children’s school food with poop and bodily fluids, among other dangerous substances like bleach. Footage of the man also showed him performing sexual acts on inanimate objects at Elizabeth F. Moore School in Bridgeton, New Jersey, which prompted further investigation.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, is a self-identified Satanist who worked as a janitor at a New Jersey elementary school. Through his disturbing actions, he apparently claimed he was doing the devil’s work, per The Post. He’s since pleaded guilty to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, NBC Philadelphia reported.

“Need to Know,” an Australian television show, revealed messages on Impellizzeri’s phone that exposed his alleged crimes.

“He states: ‘Honestly. I put bleach in their food before. They were fine, just a little sick. Oh, well. Not my problem,’” said county Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel. “He also indicated: ‘I’m very fucking sick in the head. I admit that.’

“And he indicated, ‘They had taco meat before, and I put some … poop in there and mixed it in and nobody knew the difference. They ate the s–t right up.”

The janitor also allegedly covered various cafeteria kitchen utensils with his bodily fluids and feces, as well as also placed bread on his penis, anus, and testicles, The Post reported.

Impellizzeri recorded much of his activity, including spraying food with bleach. According to the prosecutor, in some of the footage, he “looks at the camera and says, ‘Oh. They smell just like f–king bleach, dude. They’re going to get so f–king sick off this s–t. They’re going to get so f–king sick, dude.’ He then proceeds to put the plastic wrap back on the container of cucumbers.”

In court, the self-proclaimed Satanist said he feels “very bad” about his behavior.

“I wish I could go back in time and not do it, but it’s done now, and I realize I have to pay for it,” he confessed.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office press release states that Impellizzeri will serve five of his eight-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.