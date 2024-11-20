Satellite Images Reveal Giant Sand Penis at Miami State Park

Among the newest discoveries made by Reddit sleuths are satellite images showing a giant dick etched into a patch of sand at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Key Biscayne just off the coast of Miami.

While Reddit user Lalosaulnacho posted his discovery in the GoogleEarthFinds subreddit, they didn’t actually find it on Google Earth, nor will you. You can find it on Google Maps, though it looks slightly degraded. The crisp and clear image they found came from an alternative satellite image mapping service called ArcGIS.

On it, it’s abundantly clear that the artists completed their giant penis with what appears to be veins running up and down the shaft and even a spray of what I can only assume is semen coming out the tip. What’s interesting is if you try to find it on Google Earth, you will instead see the crude etching of a heart with two letters inside of it that I can’t quite make out but there’s definitely a plus sign in the middle of it.

In a beautiful state park housing my own family’s favorite beach on earth, a state park that I’ve visited countless times throughout my life, is a giant low-grade graffiti mural, and I’ll be damned if it isn’t funny.

Some folks dug into the history of the image, determining that it was a fairly new addition to the state park. The Miami New Times managed to find the giant penis on Google Maps. Its satellite image of the penis is likely more recent since it’s not as pristine as the ArcGIS pic.

Zulekha Pitts of The Miami New Times tried contacting a park ranger at Bill Baggs State Park only to be hit with a “not at liberty to answer any questions” response. Clearly, the park is not happy about the giant dick scrawled onto their ecological preserve.