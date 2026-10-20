‘Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter’ Reveals Creepy New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of 2027 Release

After its 2025 announcement, the upcoming game Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter has a new gameplay trailer for players to sink their teeth into. Blending survival horror with a detective noir story, Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter returns gamers to the cold expanse of space, following in the footsteps of games like Dead Space and Outer Wilds.

Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter closed the show at the Galaxies Autumn 2026 showcase with a gameplay trailer running over a minute. The trailer highlights a world whose beauty has gone bad, crawling with both mutant and traditional insects. The 1920s aesthetic blends with steampunk to create an unforgettable look that perfectly suits the spooky atmosphere.

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The game follows the main character, May, who wakes up on a space station built on one of Jupiter’s moons, with no recollection of how she got there or even who she is. But she doesn’t have much time to figure it out. Service robots and mutated insects have taken over the space station, and all May can do now is survive.

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‘Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter’ offers a glimpse into glamour decayed to a nightmare

Fortunately for May, she isn’t without options. She can either fight her enemies or sneak past them, since managing resources is a key part of the game. Those resources can be used to upgrade weapons, which can be found around the space station, along with other equipment and tools. Beyond choosing between stealth and fighting, May must also solve puzzles and investigate to uncover the space station’s secrets, including the conspiracy at the heart of this terrifying story.

Unsurprisingly, exploration is also key. Traversing the echoing steel maintenance tunnels is just the beginning. May can also explore the more luxurious areas, including a casino, spacious suites, and concert halls still holding the memory of music. Every door could hide a secret, or worse, and May must grow stronger if she hopes to uncover the truth and make it out alive.

Satellite Odyssey: Jupiter doesn’t have a release date yet, but players interested in exploring this world already have options. There is no demo for Jupiter yet, but Satellite Odyssey: Prologue is currently available on Steam. Prologue is an atmospheric, sci-fi walking sim with horror elements where players explore an abandoned space station with Laska, a robopsychologist, and Zarya, the ship’s AI companion.

Jupiter will release on Steam next year, and interested space explorers can wishlist the game on that platform now.