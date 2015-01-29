Satellites Offer a Psychedelic Perspective of Earthly Architecture

Federico Winer is the perfect paradox: he’s a travel photographer who “travels without moving.” Instead of in planes or cars, Winer zooms around the world through the elevated eye of Google Earth’s satellite camera. With the click of his mouse, Winer captures Earth’s chromatic quirks and psychedelic geometric patterns in his photographic series, Ultradistancia.

From his virtual vantage point, Winer adjusts the satellite image’s zoom until the world transforms into a series of abstract forms and characters. After manipulating color, brightness, and focus, the earthly appearance of his subjects falls away. What replaces it is a secret life of architecture and topography seen only from afar. In his images, doldrum shipping containers look like Mondrians, roadways smile eerily through asphalt lips, and parking lots mimic mitosis with merging cells of concrete and cars.

Zoom in on Winer’s zoomed out Ultradistancia below:

Peruse more of Winer’s satellite snapshots on his website.

