The Satisfyer Pro 2 Has Been Redesigned (With Orgasmic ‘Liquid Air’ Tech)

Generally speaking, life is bookmarked by ‘firsts,’ from the first time your dad yells at you at an Outback Steakhouse about your math homework to the first time you rip a bong in the woods with a hot person while skipping track practice. Not all firsts are made equal, of course—or even memorable—but there are a few ribbon cuttings that stand the test of time. Especially when it comes to trying sex toys.

I’ll never forget the first time I tried a Satisfyer Pro 2. As a clitoral vibrator, it offered such impressive, nuanced stimulation (meaning, that feeling of receiving really good head) that it inspired an entire VICE review/breakdown of its talents. As an inanimate cult leader, it has garnered over 57,000 (mostly glowing) reviews on Amazon, including one fan who writes, “The bad thing about this device is the fact that you may have a heart attack because it will blow your MIND!!!! What will they put on your grave marker? How many friends will suppress giggles at your funeral?”

So when I heard Satisfyer was about to drop a new-and-improved version of the Pro 2, I was all ears and all [redacted]. Dubbed the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3, the vibrator appeared to offer all of the classic orgasmic stylings of the Pro 2, as well as the ability to connect to the Satisfyer smartphone app, where it can sync your music to your toy’s vibrational settings, which is potentially life-changing for someone who loves Enya as much as I do.

I was most intrigued by the Pro 2 Gen 3’s Liquid Air Technology, which is, per Satisfyer, designed to “mimic the sensual surge of pulsing water” on your vulva. The first Pro 2 earned its laurels for its award-winning Air Pulse technology, which stimulates your clit (without ever actually touching it) with deft air pulses that feel like the tongue of a gifted lover. Now, the Pro 2: Gen 3—which is still equipped with that OG Air Pulse sauce—appeared to be bringing some James Cameron-level stimulation to the table.

With nothing to lose and all the orgasms to gain, I decided to review the Satisfyer Pro 2 Gen 3 vibrator for VICE, and see how it compared to its legendary predecessor.

What was rad

Give me an aubergine sex toy any day. Not only is the Pro 2 Gen 3’s colorway horny and regal, but it’s made out of silicone and won’t slide out of your hand like its Champagne-colored forefather, the Pro 2.

Photo by the Author

Normally, I’m not big on vibrators that have more than a handful of settings and vibrational patterns, simply because it can be a pain to navigate them on the actual device. The last thing I want to do while masturbating is try and remember how many taps it takes to get to whatever setting my clit liked a week earlier.

That’s where the Satisfyer app comes in—I know, I know. Yet another app. Not that you have to download it to use the toy, but it’s part of what makes the Pro 2 Gen 3 so epic and easy to use; in lieu of fiddling with buttons and settings on the device, you can just slide a finger up or down on the screen to adjust the intensities of the vibrations and pulsations, and then save the combo for future use.

Photo by the Author

Who would win, in the battle of Liquid Air versus Air Pulse technology? Also, what exactly was… the difference? According to Megwyn White, a Certified Clinical Sexologist and Satisfyer’s Director of Education, this Liquid Air business was the natural “evolution of the beloved Air Pulse Technology,” and is designed less as a replacement, and more as an extension of what Satisfyer does so well (get you off) with its OG clitoral toy. White also told VICE that “fans [of the Pro 2 Gen 2] will be surprised by the thin silicone membrane that the Pro 2 Generation 3 offers.” As in, the new-and-improved vibrator comes with two heads instead of one: a classic Air Pulse cover, and another that envelops the head of the device with its new ‘liquid’ membrane:

Photo by the Author

I paired the Pro 2 Gen 3 with its new Liquid Air cover, synced it up to the app, and applied a bit of my favorite lube to my clit. “YO!” I said after just a few seconds, as if I was trying to flag down an Uber. The Liquid Air cover, especially when paired with lube, really did feel like pleasuring yourself while someone pours Evian on your clit. It was gentle, and had an even more rounded rolling sensation than the Pro 2.

I also wasn’t expecting to get so obsessed with the app, but it’s enlightening—empowering, even—to have a visual depiction of your favorite settings. My favorite combos were often a blend of more intense pulsing and gentler vibrations, and I loved the ease with which I could change those settings—alone or with a partner—by simply sliding my finger over the screen. It’s important to have technology that feels effortless, even invisible, when you’re bringing sex toys into partner play.

As for the music-pairing abilities? I could write an article about that experience alone. First, I synced up the vibe with some Hildegard von Bingen, and was impressed by how much the vibrational settings amped up with a song’s flute breakdown. “Auld Lang Syne” was also a consistent clitoral banger, Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” proved to be a great edging song, and “Orinoco Flow” was like getting head from two bisexual fairies. But they were all one-upped by Prodigy’s “Smack My [Redacted] Up,” which is the equivalent of getting eaten out by your 3 a.m. rave crush.

What was tricky

Again, the Pro 2 Gen 3 comes with two different membranes/heads, which is rad, but I wish it also came with a little dust bag for storage. Guess I have to buy this gilded mahogany chest from Marie Antoinette’s house now.

TL; DR

You know how you never forget your first Elden Ring blade? That’s how I feel about the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3. The new “liquid” membrane is even softer than the old head, and it really does feel like the curve of a lover’s bottom lip against your clit, while the app- and music-pairing abilities make it easier than ever to explore vibrational/spank sesh settings.

Not to get too emotional over a vibrator, but this is like the OG Pro 2 on steroids. It’s an impressive example of anti-tech tech in the sense that its use with the Satisfyer application makes the job of the vibrator itself (making you cum like Old Faithful) even easier—instinctive, even. It’s so much less cumbersome to just slide your finger over an iPhone screen to fiddle with your favorite settings than fumble over pressing buttons, and much more fun with partner play. The fact that you can then save those preferences in the app for next time isn’t just handy, it’s powerful intel. It’s as if Satisfyer is finally giving us the recipe to the cobbler.

Pro 2 Generation 3, you’re a mouthful of a name, but that’s cool. For you, I’m wide open.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 3 can be purchased at Satisfyer and Amazon.

