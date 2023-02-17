Satisfyer’s New Vibrating Dildo Uses a Rolling Ball to Get You Off

The sex toy market is becoming increasingly saturated—stuffed, let’s say—with innovative toys and brand identities for every kind of dreamy pervert. This is, of course, overwhelmingly good; we want more options and inclusivity in the sexual wellness industry. That being said, no amount of “putting on the ritz” (dozens of vibrational settings = overkill) can outdo the power of a toy that’s just made really well, and by a brand you’ve been trusting for years. The Magic Wand can be beautifully imitated, but never replaced, and Satisfyer’s clitoral-suction clout is simply unparalleled. So when the latter told me it was dropping a new dildo with some pretty out-there features, the attention of my [redacted] was piqued.

Satisfyer is the GOAT. The sex toy brand is behind the iconic Pro 2 clitoral vibrator, which is one of our all-time staff faves, a VICE bestseller, and has over 58,600 impassioned ratings on Amazon with one review that reads, “The [only] bad thing about this is the fact that you may have a heart attack using this device because it will blow your MIND!!!!” I gave it a test drive for VICE, and can confirm: It slaps. So when the brand started giving me specs about its new Rrrolling Explosion dildo, I thought I might have found a new holy grail toy: a multi-tasking dildo whose breakthrough, defining feature—a little rolling ball under the dildo’s tip for extra internal and external stimulation—might actually blow my mind/orgasms.

Here’s all the intel you need to know about the Rrrolling Explosion, from my hooha to yours, to see if this toy really has the marquee potential in your sex toy rotation.

What was rad

First and foremost, this toy is made with body-safe, medical-grade silicone. I know we’re all made out of Elf Bars and microplastics or whatever at this point, but you should still pay attention to what your intimacy devices are made out of to avoid carcinogen-linked phthalates. It’s what’s on the inside, and outside, that counts with dildos.

Photo: Satisfyer

Speaking of the outside, the Rrrolling Explosion checks all my aesthetic boxes: It’s not overtly gendered, is fully rechargeable, waterproof, and measures in at about nine inches in length, with about four or five of those inches being insertable. For me, that’s a great size for humping and grinding.

Photo by the Author

It’s a straightforward enough toy (dildos = internal vaginal stimulation), but I wasn’t expecting to be so impressed by the vibrator’s overall shape. In my mind, the rolling—sorry, Rrrolling—ball was going to be the star of the show—and it didn’t disappoint. The little nub rolls over your slit and your nib—to quote Elden Ring—and feels just like when your partner uses the tip of their pointed tongue on your clit. But it’s the curved S shape of the wand that makes it so easy to maneuver in and out of your vagina, alternating between G-spot and clitoral attention, that made me think, Damn. They really went go-go gadget on this one.

What was tricky

The spartan, monochrome design makes me feel Tron-fancy, but it does make it a little hard to see where the buttons are. Also, wowow is this loud when it’s not insulated by the walls of your vagina; it makes the same sound as the Wonkavator at the end of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was objectively lol-worthy but I also didn’t mind. (Gene Wilder = smash.)

TL; DR

Satisfyer is the stuff of clitoral sex toy legend, and the brand’s contribution to the world of multitasking dildos impressed me in some pretty surprising ways. The rolling ball feature stimulates your clit with all the know-how of a perky tongue, but it’s the slick, curved shape of the wand itself that makes it such a seamless toy for going in and out, as it were, of internal G-spot stimulation and clitoral play. It may not be the quietest toy, but the way it slithers around all your crevices sure did make me feel like I was in a horny 70s sci-fi movie. Conclusion: The Rrrolling Explosion is a freak in the sheets, and handsome enough to store on the proverbial mantle.

The Rrrolling Explosion at Satisfyer, Pinkcherry, and SheVibe.

