‘WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event’ (01/24/26) Results: Who is Drew McIntyre’s First Challenger?

WWE’s first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2026 took place tonight. Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu went to war, AJ Styles faces Shinsuke Nakamura on the way to his career-threatening Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre’s first challenger is crowned, and more.

Keep reading for the results of tonight’s SNME…

Videos by VICE

Drew McIntyre Sours Opening match

Rhodes and Fatu open the night. Fatu ambushed Rhodes during his entrance and as the match gets underway they start brawling throughout the arena. When they work their way back to ringside, that’s when McIntyre attacks. He pushes Fatu off the barrier onto tables below. As for Rhodes, he hits him with a low-blow. The match ends in no contest. McIntyre made clear that anyone who wants to come for his title will receive the same fate.

DREW McINTYRE JUST TOOK OUT RHODES AND FATU! 🤯



The WWE Champion showing both these men who runs WWE right now. pic.twitter.com/hXvGkpRbCY — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

And Still… WWE WOMEN’s tag team champions!

RhIYO have a challenge on their hands tonight defending against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. While Morgan isolated IYO for much of the match, once Ripley got the hot tag, that spelled the end for the challengers. Raquel Rodriguez tried to get involved and help her stablemates, but Stephanie Vaquer (sans boot) appears and takes her out. In the midst of confusion, Ripley made a blind tag, hitting Morgan with a Riptide for the win.

LA PRIMERA SAID "NOT SO FAST, RAQUEL!" 😏 pic.twitter.com/3nlDXLeFVt — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

AJ Styles clears path toward gunther

This match is a real treat. It might be the last time we ever see these two longtime rivals lock up. They wrestled that way, too. It was technical on both sides, with Styles dominating the opening minutes. Shinsuke Nakamura eventually gets the upper-hand (after literally biting Styles’ hand) but his knee that Styles had been working over at the start gives out. Styles uses the opening to hit the Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash for the win. They showed a sign of respect for one another after the match.

To: Gunther



From: AJ Styles



AJ sending a message to The Ring General 👀 pic.twitter.com/VNcYirznQ1 — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2026

Who’s the No. 1 contender?

The main event of the evening saw Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, Trick Williams and Damian Priest fighting for a title shot at the Royal Rumble. Whoever wins tonight will face Drew McIntyre.

Williams breaks up an early pin attempt on Zayn by pulling him out of the ring. At another point, Orton hits an RKO Zayn which Priest breaks up this time. Priest hits Zayn with the Razor’s Edge but Williams provides a distraction this time. It gives Zayn time to recover, and he hits the Helluva Kick for the win. As you can see, he overcame a lot to win in front of his hometown crowd.