Saturn Retrograde in Pisces Is Here: 5 Tips for Navigating the Karmic Lessons to Come

If you’re into astrology (if you’re on the astrology side of TikTok), you might have heard that Saturn has officially gone retrograde in Pisces—a particularly chaotic transit.

“The transit of Saturn into Pisces on September 1, 2025, will serve as a review mode, which compels you to revisit all the emotional and spiritual work that you might have neglected during the past two years before Saturn moves into Aries,” said Ashley Boyd, astrologer at Gamblizard.

Videos by VICE

What does this mean for you? Well, it might feel like one step forward, three steps back.

“Your life will roll the dice on drawing you back to past emotional patterns along with unprocessed emotional matter and undefined boundaries, which commonly raise the stakes as work conflicts or relationship issues with friends or lovers,” Boyd continued.

Thankfully, though a difficult time, there are some ways you can work with this complex energy. Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, licensed therapist and resident expert at Dating.com, outlined five psychology-backed tips for handling the conflict that might accompany this transit.

1. Switch Seats, Switch Perspectives

During conflict, we often fail to acknowledge the other person’s experience, focusing solely on our own. However, it’s important to consider their perspective as much as your own.

“In couples therapy, there’s a helpful practice called the ’empty chair’: switch places with the other person (literally sit in their chair) and restate their point as if you were them,” Bronstein recommended. “This practice is immensely healing and brings a wealth of insight forward, allowing your relationship to improve. You actually signal high EQ by showing empathy in action.”

2. Focus On the Pattern

Oftentimes, when we’re angry or hurt, we default to statements that use the words “always” or “never.” Rather than accusing the person of repeated offenses, point out the pattern at hand.

“Instead of saying, ‘You always interrupt me,’ try: ‘We have a pattern of interruption,’” Bronstein said. “By depersonalizing conflict, you will reduce defensiveness, and both sides will feel as if they’re allies against the problem, rather than enemies against each other.”

3. Apply the 90-Second Rule

I know, I know…when you’re seething with rage or shaking with fear, it’s difficult to pause and fully experience the emotion. However, sometimes, all it takes is less than two minutes to process the feeling.

“According to neuroscientist Jill Bolte Taylor, when we are triggered, the body’s chemical reaction (such as anger) lasts about 90 seconds, unless we continue to fuel it with our thoughts,” explained Bronstein. “Anytime conflict ignites, set a timer. For 90 seconds, just notice the feeling. Usually, the wave passes, allowing room for a calmer exchange. Being aware of your feelings is a game-changer.”

4. Use the ‘Third-Person Hack’

Oftentimes, when we’re riddled with stress and mixed emotions, we can’t think clearly or objectively about the situation we’re involved in.

“When emotions are running high, try switching your self-talk to the third person,” Bronstein advised. “Instead of saying, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’ you can say, ‘Sarah is frustrated right now, but she can deal with it.’”

This is a practice called “distanced self-talk, which creates space between you and the actual issue at hand.

“A University of Michigan study found that using ‘distanced self-talk’ reduces stress, enhances emotion regulation, and allows individuals to sound calmer when speaking during a conflict,” said Bronstein. “Maintaining space between you and your frustration can help you achieve a less heightened emotional state.”

5. Flip the ‘What If’

Oftentimes, we wallow in our own victimhood while creating self-fulfilling prophecies and spewing false narratives. When your brain jumps to fill in the blanks with assumptions, pause for a moment.

“When stuck in blame, ask: ‘What if the opposite were true?’” Bronstein recommended. “For example, if you’re convinced your colleague ‘doesn’t respect you,’ test the opposite: ‘What if they do respect me, but are under pressure?’”

This helps you consider the other person’s experience and perspective before jumping to conclusions.

“You never know what is going on in someone’s life, so having compassion and avoiding assumptions can be helpful,” Bronstein added. “A CBT re-framing can take the charge out of a situation and create an alternative approach.”