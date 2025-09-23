Saucy Santana Had To Be Taken Out of a Waffle House on a Stretcher

Rapper Saucy Santana was recently spotted being taken out of an Atlanta Waffle House on a stretcher after suffering an unknown medical emergency.

Vibe reports that a viral video began circulating on social media, showing the “Material Girl” rapper being carted out of the restaurant by paramedics. “I’m at Atlanta at this Waffle House… they say Saucy Santana has passed out,” a voice is heard saying in the background of the video. Watch the clip below.

Hours later, Santana shared a video from his hospital room, not acknowledging his medical crisis but teasing an upcoming project.

“Bih I’m back, and I’m coming in hot/ I’m hard as a brick, ’cause y’all stay on my cock/ Every time I drop you know I keep me a bop/ I’m bout to bust thees bihes open, I keep a lock in my sock,” Santana raps along to an unreleased track while walking around the room.

Neither Santana nor his management team has commented on the situation as of yet.

Santana is originally from Florida and got his start in the industry as a makeup artist for City Girls before starting his own rao career in 2019. Notably, he had a heated exchange with former City Girls rapper Yung Miami (Caresha Romeka Brownlee), on an episode of her Caresha Please podcast.

The pair clashed over the topic of Diddy, and Santana later clarified that there was no bad blood on his part. “I did the interview as an interviewer,” he said. “Of course, that is my friend, so I’m going to ask you everything and you’re going to answer what you feel comfortable with as best as you can.”

“Caresha actually answered everything,” Santana continued, per Hot New Hip-Hop. “Everything I asked, she answered. She is an overthinker; some things got taken out.”

“Especially in that moment, the whole world turned they backs on my best friend,” Santana went on to say. “So, she was afraid to say ‘apple’ or whatever because everybody had a problem with every motherfucking thing.”

“We really got into some tea,” he concluded, “and she was like ‘Santana, you really acting like an interviewer’ and I was like ‘we still at work.’ The reason why I asked her everything and I wanted her to get it off her chest is because I went through that whole thing with her.”