Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Loujain al-Hathloul Is Free

Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been released from prison, her family has said, after spending more than 1,000 days in jail.

The 31-year-old’s sister, Lina, posted a screenshot of her having a video call with Loujain, along with the words, “Loujain is at home”.

Loujain is at home !!!!!!

تم الافراج عن لجين pic.twitter.com/fqug9VK6Mj — Lina Alhathloul لينا الهذلول (@LinaAlhathloul) February 10, 2021

Al-Hathloul was arrested in May of 2018, accused of attempting to “destabilise” Saudi Arabia and jailed later that year for nearly six years.

The @LoujainHathloul at home after 1001 days in prison pic.twitter.com/SIm274rAEw — Lina Alhathloul لينا الهذلول (@LinaAlhathloul) February 10, 2021

She had repeatedly defied the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, and was among the most prominent critics of the country’s male guardianship system.

Her arrest in 2018, and that of other women’s rights activists, came as Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman prepared to lift the ban on women driving in the country.

