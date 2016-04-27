Saul Weaves Through Bayern Munich Defense for Dazzling Champions League Goal

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul scored his third goal in Champions League play this year with a marvelous run and a finish to match it in the 11th minute today against Bayern Munich. Early in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal from Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid, the home fans watched as Saul knifed through Bayern’s defense, leaving four men in his dust before curling his strike just inside the far-side post for a 1-0 lead.

As if it weren’t already clear from the littered bodies of his teammates all over the field, Manuel Neuer had no chance of stopping Saul once he got in shooting range. He used David Alaba as his final victim and shield so Neuer couldn’t get a good read on the shot. Even if Alaba weren’t there, it’s hard to see Neuer stopping that finish.



Atletico hung on for the remaining 79 minutes to beat Bayern 1-0. The second leg will be next Tuesday, May 3rd, at Allianz Arena.

[FS1]