Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Stromboli Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

1 ½ cups|355 ml water, heated to 115°F

1 tablespoon honey

1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) package active dry yeast

1 tablespoon lard

3 ½ cups|542 grams bread flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

for the filling:

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound|450 grams hot Italian sausage, casings removed

12 ounces|350 grams broccoli rabe, trimmed and sliced about ½-inch thick

3 garlic cloves, minced

5 ounces|150 grams hot cherry peppers, stemmed, seeds removed, roughly chopped

5 ounces|150 grams sweet cherry peppers, stemmed, seeds removed, roughly chopped

8 ounces|225 grams shredded mozzarella cheese

8 ounces|225 grams sliced provolone

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Directions

Make the dough: Make the dough: Place the water, honey, and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Add the lard, then the flour and salt. Mix on low speed until a dough forms, then increase the speed to medium-high and knead for 5 minutes longer, or until the dough is smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm area to double in size, about 1 ½ hours. Make the filling: Meanwhile, heat half of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and season with salt. Cook until slightly soft, about 1 minute, then add the sausage. Cook the sausage, breaking it up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, until almost completely browned, 3 minutes. Add in the broccoli rabe and cook until wilted, 2 minutes longer. Stir in the garlic and season with salt. Cook 3 minutes more, then remove from the heat and stir in the peppers. Cool completely. Assemble the stromboli: Heat the oven to 400°F. Grease a baking sheet with the remaining olive oil and place the dough on top. Using your fingers, spread the dough out on the baking sheet. Sprinkle the mozzarella all over and top with the filling. Top the filling with the provolone, pressing the slices down to help spread the dough out even more. Tuck the short sides of the dough over the filling. Working with one of the long sides facing you, roll the dough up and over the filling and keep rolling the dough up into a cylinder. Seal the dough and place it so that the seam is on the bottom. Cut a few 2-inch slits over the top and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Bake until golden and puffed, about 1 hour. Serve with marinara sauce.

