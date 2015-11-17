Savages Strive to Keep Love and Loud Guitar Music Alive with “T.I.W.Y.G.”

To quote punk band, Savages, “loud guitar music is still alive” and for their new single “T.I.W.Y.G.” they’re sticking VERY closely to that mantra. Keeping things characteristically sparse, kick drums and frenzied guitar work pitter-patter over each other while vocalist Jehnny Beth reins in the track’s energy at a manageable level—until she doesn’t and the band explode in the final third. If this is what you get when you mess with love we can’t wait to hear what else comes forth from their upcoming sophomore effort Adore Life.

Jabbari Weekes is a Noisey Canada Staff Writer. Follow him on Twitter.