Save $4,000 and Play a Roland 909 Online

The Roland TR-909 is one of the most mythical electronic instruments ever, with its list of notable users more or less including a who’s who of dance music history. Actually getting your hands on one tends to come with a $4,000 price tag, though, and if you take the digital sample pack route, you’re really missing out on working with the feel of the machine. It’s the way these limitations are disrupted, if you will, that make Berlin-based developer Teemu Kallio‘s HTML-909 Rhythm Composer so cool. It’s fully functional, browser-based, and totally addictive: give it a whirl here.

