Save up Your Bells, ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ Is About to Become a Whole Lot More Expensive

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Animal Crossing: New Horizons were the saviors of many during the pandemic. The nature of the games, alongside the peaceful pace you could play, were soothing and therapeutic to many — myself included. However, after hearing the news Pocket Camp was coming to an end, fans were distraught. There’s a new option heading your way to let you keep up on the fun. But, it’s going to cost you.

We released a video on the paid version of the app to which you can transfer your #PocketCamp save data and continue to play. It shares the following information:



・ About transferring data

・ New featureshttps://t.co/mQeEUMCsnf pic.twitter.com/OailfRVD4U — Pocket_camp (@Pocket_Camp) October 28, 2024 Tweet by @Pocket_Camp on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete brings the live-service elements of the original mobile title to an end, offering everything released since 2017 in a single package. There aren’t further updates coming. However, it’s great to see this version receive more support than New Horizons ever did.

During the pre-registration period, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will be half price. It’ll be $9.99 on both Google Play and the App Store. For those hoping to bring their current camp over, this could be one of the best mobile deals around. If you wait until after the pre-registration period to purchase AC:PCC, you’ll need to shell out $19.99.

Pouring One out for ‘animal crossing: Pocket Camp’

While Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp never truly sunk its hooks into me the same way New Leaf and New Horizons did, it’s hard to argue the value of what’s on offer here. It’s interesting to see the Live Service elements come to a close and the pivot to a paid game. But, all in all, it’s a pretty good value.

I mean, New Horizons is still $60 and stopped receiving content updates after just a few years. Seven years of prior content updates for $9.99 really isn’t all that bad, especially for hardcore fans who don’t want to watch their town vanish. It’s never fun to see something you’ve poured your heart and soul into drift away because of a server being shut down.

Now, listen up, Nintendo. Do the same thing with Dragalia Lost. I would easily pay $20 to jump back into that one once again.