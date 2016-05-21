Save Us From The Archon Show Prog-Metal Exuberance in Their New Video

Everything about Save Us From The Archon is maximized, from their band name to the amount of shredding they’re capable of. Today the band is premiering the video for their track titled “Dearest Forgetful, I Have” which is admittedly a super emo-ass name for a song, but the band aims for something more interesting. Without the use of singing or any vocal accompaniment, the band builds huge landscapes of exuberance and feeling through the track, carving unexpected turns and peaks.

The video shows the band touring around the country, and how their progressive-instrumental music works in a live setting (which is helped out by weed, naturally). The song doesn’t rely on crazy riffs to carry it, instead the music hits a breaking point halfway through and softens its edge. Shots of rain and forests accompany the detours into melody, as the video rounds off into a satisfying conclusion.