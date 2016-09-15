Savor the Last Days of Summer with Francis Lung’s ‘Mother’s Son Vol. II’ EP

Pools are closed, kids are back in school, and that sweet summer fling you were kinda, sorta hoping would turn into something more just ditched you to go back to their ex. Yes, well. All hope for the bliss of the season ain’t over yet. Case in point: Mother’s Son Vol. II, the luminous new EP from Francis Lung, the solo project of former WU LYF bassist Tom McClung.

We last heard from the Manchester-based singer/multi-instrumentalist on last year’s Faeher’s Son Vol. 1, a mellow, atmospheric affair of introspection (also check out his very good cover of Bowie’s “Heroes”). Mother’s Son enjoys its share of self-reflection, but sees McClung looking outward for an exploration of off-kilter pop, an easy listen whose tracks leave you wanting just a little bit more, in a good way.

It’s all lilting melodies and relaxed grooves, anchored by the kind of thoughtful, complex arrangements of the genre’s jazz and Motown roots—plus some aching post-punk atmospherics thrown in for good measure. The record also features a re-worked version of “A Selfish Man,” the early demo that helped launch the project back in 2012.

Consider it a bit of sunshine to bask in with your heartache. Listen to Francis Lung’s Mother’s Son Vol. II below.

Catch Francis Lung’s EP release show in London on September 21 at The Lexington.

Order Mother’s Son Vol. II here. The EP’s limited vinyl release is hand-numbered and comes with a hand-stamped CD.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter​.