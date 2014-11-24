Savory Butternut Squash Pie with a Croissant Crust Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the pie crust:

2-3 croissants (approximately 1/2 pound|200 grams)

3/4 cup whole meal or spelt flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons|91 grams plain yogurt, skyr, or sour cream

1 large egg

for the filling:

1 butternut squash (about 2 ¼ pounds|1 kilogram), cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon|6 grams kosher salt

½ teaspoon|3 grams freshly ground black pepper

a pinch of granulated sugar

½ cup|126 grams plain yogurt

2 large eggs

shredded cheese, optional (any kind of melty cheese you like!)

ground nutmeg, optional

Directions

1. Blend the croissants in a food processor and mix in the whole meal flour and salt. Add the yogurt and egg and mix until it becomes a firm dough. Add a little water if it is too crumbly.

2. Heat the oven to 350°F|180°C. Press the dough into a 9-inch round baking dish. Puncture it in a couple places with a fork, to let the steam escape, and bake for 12 minutes.

3. While the crust bakes, prepare the filling. Toss the squash with the oil, salt, pepper, and sugar. Bake until soft, 20 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to a medium bowl with the yogurt and eggs. Season with salt and pepper, then transfer to the pie shell. Add some cheese and nutmeg to the top, if using. Lower the oven temperature to 340°F and bake until golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.

