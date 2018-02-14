Savory Mushroom and Egg Breakfast Cups Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the puff pastry cups:

4 sheets frozen puff pastry, defrosted

1 large egg, lightly beaten

for the gravy:

8 ounces|250 grams bacon, thinly sliced

2 ½ ounces|75 grams button mushrooms, quartered

½ small white onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 ½ tablespoons|40 grams unsalted butter (or bacon fat)

2 ½ tablespoons|20 grams all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup|350 ml whole milk

½ cup|125 ml chicken stock

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

to finish:

8 large eggs

3 tablespoons white vinegar

shaved cheddar cheese

your favorite chopped herbs (such as chives, rosemary, sage, or thyme)

Directions

Prepare the puff pastry cups: Take one sheet of puff pastry and brush the entire surface with water. Lay another sheet of puff pastry, brush with more water, and stack a third layer on top. Place on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Take your remaining sheet of puff pastry and cut 8 (3-inch) circles. Place the circles on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate. Meanwhile, take the triple stack of puff pastry sheets and cut another 8 (3-inch) circles. Cut another (1 ¾-inch) circle from the middle of each of these. Using your finger, wet the outside of the single layer circles you cut with water, then stack the triple layer with the hole out of each on top. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Brush the top of each pastry with the egg wash and bake until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool slightly. Make the gravy: Warm the milk and stock in a small saucepan over medium-low. In a small saucepan, brown the bacon over medium, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Drain all but 2 ½ tablespoons bacon fat, or add in butter if using. Add the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, then add in the onion and cook 2 minutes more. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes longer. Add the flour and cook for 2 minutes. Slowly pour in the milk mixture while whisking constantly and cook until thick, about 3 minutes. Stir in the bacon and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Poach the eggs: Bring a medium saucepan of about 2 liters of water to a simmer. Add the vinegar and carefully drop an egg into the water. You can poach up to 4 eggs at a time depending on the size of your saucepan. Cook for 2 ½ to 3 minutes, then transfer to a plate using a slotted spoon. Season with salt and pepper. To assemble, place some gravy in the bottom of each puff pastry. Top with a poached egg and some more gravy. Garnish with some cheese and herbs.

