Savory Mushroom Galette Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

8 ounces|225 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

8 ounces|225 grams cold cream cheese

8 tablespoons|225 grams cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

Videos by VICE

for the filling:

1 ½ pounds|675 grams roughly chopped mixed mushrooms

6 tablespoons|90 ml olive oil

2 tablespoons minced thyme

2 shallots, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 ounces|115 grams goat cheese

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Directions

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the flour, cream cheese, butter, and salt. Mix on low until all the items come together, about 5 minutes. Increase the speed to medium and beat for 30 seconds longer. Divide the dough into 2 equal-sized balls and flatten them into discs. Wrap and plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour. While the dough is chilling, make the filling. Have fun. Get crazy. Be resourceful. We are using mushrooms in this version, but you could use basically anything else. Make it sweet, if you want (use berries!). To make the mushroom filling, heat the oven to 425°F. Toss the mushrooms with the oil, thyme, shallot, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Divide the mushrooms between 2 baking sheets and roast until tender and slightly charred, about 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely. On a lightly floured surface and working with 1 ball of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 10-inch rustic circle. Transfer the dough to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Pile the filling up in the middle, leaving about a 1 ½-inch border, and dot the top with goat cheese. Egg wash the sides. Start folding over the sides, working your way around the circle, to form an open face galette. Brush the dough with more egg wash and sprinkle with salt and pepper (if you’re doing a sweet version, sprinkle it with sugar). Let the galette rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 375°F. Bake until golden brown, about 35 minutes. Cool slightly before transferring to a cutting board to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.