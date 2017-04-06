Savory Potato Croquettes with Gouda Sauce and Poached Eggs Recipe

Servings: 10

Ingredients

for the gouda sauce:

½ head of cauliflower

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon black pepper

pinch of kosher salt

3 cloves garlic, grated on micro-plane

3 cups Gouda, grated

1 ½ cups whole milk

for the croquettes:

3 pounds potatoes

2 large eggs

3 bunches of scallions, chopped

¾ cup Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

4 cloves garlic, grated on micro-plane

1 jar gherkins, chopped

1 small handful dill, chopped

1 cup celery leaf or Italian parsley, chopped

½ cup pickle juice (reserved from gherkins)

splash of heavy cream

rice flour

¾ cup grapeseed oil

to serve:

12 large eggs

12 potato croquettes

Gouda sauce

fresh chives

Directions

1. For the gouda sauce, boil cauliflower in salted water until it’s fork-tender. Drain and return to pot. Return pot to stove on medium heat. Add black pepper, butter, salt, garlic, and stir. Add half of gouda and stir. Then add remaining gouda and stir again. Add milk in ¼ cup increments and stir. Everything should be melted through and combined. Use immersion blender until the sauce is creamy. Add milk if sauce is too thick.

2. For the croquettes, boil potatoes whole with skin on till fork-tender. Mash potatoes, leaving skin on, with your hands or a food processor. Add 2 eggs to crushed potato and continue to mix. Add chopped scallions, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic, gherkins, dill, pickle juice, and heavy cream to potato mixture. Form into patties. They should look like little burgers.

3. Dust potato patties with rice flour. Heat grapeseed oil in a skillet, about 1/8-inch deep, until it bubbles. Add croquettes to the pan. Fry on each until they are golden brown and heated through.

4. To assemble, layer sauce on a platter. Add potato croquettes on top of the sauce (you can keep them in the oven so they stay warm until plating). Top each croquette with a poached egg. Top off with more gouda sauce and fresh chives.

From The Dinner Bell: A Dutch-Inspired Brunch in the Netherlands