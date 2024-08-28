Say Hello to the People of Notting Hill Carnival

They say the best thing about Notting Hill Carnival is that it brings London together.

As such, there’s a good chance you recognise a bit of yourself in these photos. Whether you’re the copper with the rictus grin, the girl in a bally getting daggered on the side of a rental van, or the guy with a parrot on his shoulder (and a tattoo of that parrot wearing a backwards baseball cap on your stomach), Carnival once again proved that it’s truly for everyone.

VICE photographer Yushy Pachnanda went down to Notting Hill with the hordes to catch the action. Check out his work below—and if you’re American, here’s us Britsplaining it for you.

