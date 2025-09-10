Say Hola, Bebé to 20% Off the Pimsleur Language Learning App

There’s no language-learning method I rave about as much as Pimsleur. You can read about how I used it to brush up on my long-mediocre Spanish and learn Swahili from scratch in my Pimsleur review.

Normally $475, using the code LEARNING when purchasing a lifetime subscription to Pimsleur knocks the price down to $380. Your break-even point is at about 19 months. So if you use Pimsleur for more than a year and a half to learn any one of its 51 languages, this deal will start snowballing in savings afterward.

Videos by VICE

Now for the downside. The deal expires on September 10, 2025, at 11:59 PST. That’s September 11, 2:59 AM EST for you East Coasters. Better jump on this quickly if you’re convinced enough not to bother with a mere monthly subscription.

a good deal on a great app

The way Pimsleur works is simple, a little bit old-fashioned, and highly effective, in my experience.

As I wrote in my Pimsleur review, “Each Pimsleur audio lesson runs for about 30 minutes. The first Pimsleur courses were offered to consumers in 1980. As funny as it may seem, the audio lessons on the app aren’t that different from these original courses on cassette tape.

“You listen to conversations and are asked to answer questions and repeat phrases out loud. Each lesson tends to focus on one or two unifying scenarios so that the new phrases and words you learn aren’t a random grab bag of information.

“Instructions are given in English, although later in the course, instruction is increasingly given in the language you’re learning. Saying the phrases out loud helps with understanding and remembering them.”

Not sold? The ticking clock of this deal stressing you out? Don’t have $380 to drop on an app right now? You can give the Pimsleur app a seven-day free trial before committing. This deal will be over before the trial, if you sign up today, but Pimsleur likes to send along a discount every so often. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for the next one so that you don’t have to.