Say “Sayonara” to Summer with Toronto Producer DBLCRSS’ “Resist”

Toronto’s DBLCRSS has been building his name through a series of Soundcloud singles and his latest is an undeniable summer party jam (in fall!) called “Resist.” Effortlessly blending several genres and styles, the song is pop of the highest degree. Dancehall rhythms meet rap verses and an ebullient, Afropop-ish chorus from Chivas Kimber. It’s warm music for a weirdly warm autumn. Who says Toronto’s beatmakers make nothing but dour R&B?



“Around the spring of 2016, I had the idea of releasing a dancehall-flavoured Rihanna remix with the initial beat as the foundation,” says DBLCRSS. “When summer hit, the track wasn’t done and I kind of forgot about it. Halfway through the summer I had those vibes and I just felt the need to bring it back. I cut Rihanna’s vocals and had my long-time friend Chivas Kimber throw some freestyle vocals onto it, which ended up being perfect for the hook.” Listen to “Resist” below.

Videos by VICE

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.​



​