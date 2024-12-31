Say What You Will, but I’m Unironically Stoked for ‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’

I don’t know if the developers of this game took inspiration from South Park for the name. But, I’m beyond excited that Hello Kitty Island Adventure is finally leaving the clutches of the Apple Arcade. Long have I wanted to jump into this one, and now that I don’t need to worry about touch controls? Sign me right up. I thought this was a Switch-exclusive game, but I discovered this morning that it will also be available on Steam, and I can’t contain my excitement. I’m ready for Hello Kitty Island Adventure right now, and maybe GOTY 2025 will be decided within the first month of the year.

I Seriously Cannot Wait To Play ‘Hello Kitty Island Adventure’ With Katie

The cuter the game, the more likely I’ll be able to get my wife to finally jump into it with me. And Hello Kitty Island Adventure is that perfect blend of Animal Crossing vibes with cozy game love. And since Animal Crossing: New Horizons didn’t do it for me the same way its predecessors did, I’m hoping this gives me the same feelings I once had for the franchise. I don’t have an iPhone or iPad, so I couldn’t jump into this one in 2023. But, now?

Apparently, Hello Kitty Island Adventure will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch in January 2025. I’m sad Xbox has been left in the dust this time around. But, since I recently made a gaming corner in my office for my wife to partake with me, I guess I know where I’m picking this one up.

Getting to create a Sanrio character? Living in an adorable world with Tuxedo Sam? Yes, please. Right now. I want to live here. I NEED to live here. Sorry, I’m letting my excitement get the best of me. The problem is, I already know it’s a good game. People who got to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure on iPhone and iPad loved the game. And now that it’s getting a proper release outside of the realm of smartphones? I’m ready to give it the love it deserves.