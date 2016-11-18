Saya’s Video for “Wet Dreams” is Killer in More Ways Than One

At the cool age of 21, Toronto’s Saya has tapped into a fusion of funk, soul, pop and old school hip-hop to birth a fusionist sound that feels both fresh and immersive. We’re premiering the video for her debut song “Wet Dreams” below which, on top of being incredibly aesthetically pleasing, also contains some unexpected surprises. Shot in a grotty Ontario motel, what begins with some romantic poolside downtime so stylish it looks like a fashion shoot from the 70s swiftly turns into a scene from a Dario Argento film or Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. We won’t spoil it for you but if fake blood makes you feel squeamish maybe don’t watch this over lunch.

PS: If this has made you thirsty for more, Saya is also streaming a song called “No Pressure” today, which you can listen to right here.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.