SBS VICELAND Launches Today

Today is November 15, which means the TV channel we’ve been building is finally hitting Australian airwaves at 4pm when SBS 2 will become SBS VICELAND.

To say we are slightly excited is like saying Danny Brown is slightly flamboyant.

Videos by VICE

Be sure to tune in at 3:30pm for something special, then settle in for an evening of quality programming including NOISEY at 10:15pm where we present a first-hand look into the cultures and artists behind some of the world’s most compelling music scenes.

