SBTRKT Releases Eight-Year-Old Adele Remix, Shares Four New Tracks

In January of 2008, Adele released her commercial success and criticially praised debut album 19, which included the hit single “Chasing Pavements.” SBTRKT, the alias of UK producer and DJ Aaron Jerome, had not yet released any music in 2008, but was nonetheless then approached by Adele’s label XL to remix the single. SBTRKT’s bopping version of “Chasing Pavements” was never officially released, though Jermone would be soon find himself labelmates with the pop star.

Last night while Jerome was rooting through some old hard drive files, he rediscovered the remix and posted it on Soundcloud. It hasn’t aged a day — the producer teases the pop singer’s voice into a sensuous beat backed by sizzling synth lines and a vivacious drum pad groove.

As previously reported by Thump, Jerome is currently a BBC radio resident, releasing an hour-long mix every month for the show. SBTRKT’s November session aired Friday evening, and he took the opportunity to share four new tracks.