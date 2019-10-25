Scallion Pancake Beef Wraps Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

for the beef:

2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorns

1 ¾ teaspoons Angelica root

5 whole star anise

3 grams whole cinnamon sticks

4 cups|1 liter rice wine

4 cups|1 liter soy sauce

1 ounce|20 grams rock sugar

1 tablespoon Pixian doubanjiang

5 peeled garlic cloves

2 boneless beef shanks (about 2 pounds|900 grams)

2 scallions, cut into 3-inch lengths

1 (2-inch) piece ginger

for the scallion pancakes:

1 cup|125 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|125 grams bread flour

2 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ¼ teaspoons ground white pepper

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup|100 grams hot water

4 scallions, thinly sliced

6 teaspoons pork lard

½ cup|125 ml canola oil, plus more for greasing

to serve:

½ cup tian mian jiang (sweet bean sauce)

2 Persian cucumbers, julienned

Japanese mayonnaise, for squirting on the pancake

chili oil

Directions

Prepare the beef: In a small skillet, toast the Sichuan peppercorns, Angelica root, star anise, and cinnamon sticks over medium until fragrant, 3 minutes. Transfer to a large saucepan along with the rice wine, soy sauce, rock sugar, Pixian doubanjiang, garlic, beef shanks, scallions, ginger, and 4 cups water. Bring to a boil over high then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, slightly covered, until the beef shanks are super tender, 2 ½ to 3 hours. Remove the beef shanks and cut into thin 1-inch pieces. Set aside. Make the scallion pancakes: In a mixing bowl, add the flours, sugar, salt, peppers, and the hot water in a large bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Add ¼ cup water and continue to knead until a sticky but smooth dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 45 minutes. Divide the dough into 3 equal-sized pieces and, working on a lightly oiled work surface with one piece of dough at a time (leave the other pieces covered with plastic wrap), roll the dough into a 7-inch circle. Spread 2 teaspoons lard into an even layer on the surface and sprinkle with ⅓ of the scallions. Roll up the dough into a cigar, pinching the ends together. Roll the “cigar” into a spiral, then, using the palm of your hand, smash the spiral together to flatten slightly. Cover with plastic wrap and repeat with the remaining pieces of dough. Let the dough rest for at least 45 minutes and up to 3 hours. On a lightly oiled work surface and working with one piece of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 7-inch circle. Heat 3 tablespoons canola oil in a large nonstick skillet. Carefully add the pancake and cook, flipping once, until golden on each side, 4 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and repeat with remaining oil and balls of dough. To assemble, spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of the bean paste on the entire surface of each pancake. Drizzle the mayonnaise over the top and spread it into an even layer. Place ⅓ of the cucumbers on the side of the pancake closest to you, then some of the beef. Roll up tight and cut crosswise into 4 pieces. Divide among plates and drizzle with the chili oil to serve.

