Scallop Ceviche Tostadas with Hyssop and Ground Cherries Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the tostada:

4 red corn oval tortillas (¾ ounce|20 grams each)

2 quarts grapeseed oil, for deep frying

for the scallops:

4 scallops, U-10, sliced

3 ½ ounces|100 grams kosher salt

for the ceviche:

1 ½ ounces|40 grams cucumber, finely julienned

⅓ ounce|10 grams red onion, finely julienned

5 grams cilantro stems, minced

2 grams ginger, zested

½ ounce|15 grams cold pressed olive oil

¾ ounce|20 grams key lime juice

1 heirloom tomato, diced

12 ground cherries, cut in half

kosher salt, to taste

to garnish:

20 hyssop, small leaves

12 cilantro leaves

Maldon salt, to taste

1 each serrano chile, sliced

2 key limes, cut in half

Directions

First, make the tostada. Let tortilla dry overnight. Once dry, in a pot, heat oil to 375°F|190°C, add tostada, and cook until you don’t see bubbles. Remove and drain on a paper towel and season with Maldon salt. To prepare the scallops, bring 3 quarts of water and salt to a boil. Stir until salt is dissolved and allow to cool. Once water is cold, add scallops and brine for 10 minutes. Drain scallops and rinse with cold water. Place over paper towels to dry. Slice each into 6 pieces. To make the ceviche, mix all the ingredients, season with salt, drain liquid, and reserve liquid. To assemble: In a bowl, toss sliced scallops with remaining ceviche liquid. Place tostadas on a paper towel, arrange slices of scallops on tostadas, and scatter ceviche ingredients on top. Garnish with hyssop, cilantro, and serrano slices. Finish with Maldon salt. Transfer to a plate with half a key lime.

