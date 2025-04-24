Scalpers Are Already Scamming People With Fake Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders on eBay

As if pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch 2 weren’t difficult enough, scalpers are now trying to scam people on eBay with fake listings. The diabolical scheme went viral on social media after Nintendo fans called out the auction listing for being needlessly cruel.

Read the Fine Print

Twitter: @100_glimmer

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order launch on April 23 was a complete disaster. Retailer sites were crashing left and right, and some orders? Automatically hit with cancellations for no reason at all. Now, scammers are adding to the misery by running nefarious schemes on players desperately trying to get their hands on the sold-out console.

Videos by VICE

A dubious eBay listing went viral on social media after eagle-eyed viewers uncovered the grift. Although the auction has a listing of a “Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order,” a secondary description reveals it’s just a piece of paper. Yes, you read that right—scalpers are selling a piece of paper featuring a picture of their pre-order confirmation email. Truly despicable.

“You are purchasing a black-and-white printed picture of my Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order confirmation. You will not receive a console, and will receive a black-and-white printed picture of my order confirmation. Photo will be tri-folded to fit in a normal envelope. No returns, no refunds.” Ironically, the seller then has the nerve to add, “no scalping on this side.” Yeah, sure, buddy.

Nintendo 2 Switch Scammers Sink to New Lows

Screenshot: Twitter

The Nintendo Switch 2 scam quickly blew up online as people couldn’t believe the audacity of the whole thing. I mean, as if it wasn’t bad enough, the seller also tacked on a $12 shipping fee. The “no refunds and returns” policy was also a nice cherry on top. However, reactions to the eBay listing were a mix of anger and people laughing at it.

One user pointed out, “Only having three available is probably the funniest part of this.” Another exclaimed, “Sucks to be this guy. Probably saw it, bought it out of impulse from the FOMO, and didn’t read the fine print.” Others just hoped that the scam listing was bought by a scalper bot, which, I gotta admit, would actually be funny if a scalper bot was the one that got scammed.

Interestingly, there were some defending the sneaky Nintendo Switch 2 auction. I mean, of course—it wouldn’t be the internet without divisive viewpoints. The argument is that listings like this specifically target bots. And to be fair, a Nintendo Switch 2 being sold at retail price on eBay should have been a dead giveaway. Still, with how awful the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order launch was, I don’t think we need to pour more salt in the wound.