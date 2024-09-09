This Vegan Hair Serum Promises You a Fuller Head of Hair, Naturally

Head honcho Mufasa, from The Lion King, may have had a little help in the follicle department. Who knows? The movies never mentioned whether he did anything special to his locks to get such a powerfully commanding head of hair fit for a king, but they never explicitly said he didn’t, either, now did they?

There is one thing we can be sure of: the de facto king of the jungle would want you to use vegan, cruelty-free hair products on your aspirant mane (Scar, on the other hand…). Fortunately, you don’t have to be ruler of the savanna to achieve thicker, fuller hair. You just need the right products to help your natural hair be its best self.

Scandinavian Biolabs has an entire lineup of hair care treatments for men and women, including shampoos and conditioners, to nurture and enhance how your hair looks and feels. Each product on Scandinavian Biolabs’ range prioritizes naturally derived ingredients, such as Capilia Longa, niacinamide, and amaranthus caudatus seed extract, wherever possible and are carefully chosen for their ability to encourage the appearance of fuller, stronger-looking hair. There are no animal products used, either. The full lineup is 100 percent vegan. It’s a brand-wide commitment to quality that draws upon nature for its nourishing properties.

The Bio-Pilixin Serum, targeted both toward those with the early stages of hair loss and those who simply want to maintain their hair’s current volume, relies heavily on the key ingredient, Curcuma longa. You probably know it better by its common name: the turmeric plant. It packs potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and so it forms the basis of the formula’s three-step routine to prime both the scalp and hair for a stage of growth.

The Bio-Pilixin Hair Strength Shampoo, too, packs natural ingredients while avoiding harsh chemicals. Think eucalyptus oil and caffeine, while being free of sulfates, which strip off too much natural hair oil and can dry it out over the long term. For the Bio-Pilixin Hair Recovery Conditioner, aloe vera and olive oil make appearances to help soften the hair.

Sea Mineral Spray and Styling Gel are available for those who want to look good, as well, without succumbing to the harsh, chemical-laden hairsprays and creams of traditional styling products. And that’s not all—there are scores of additional products for hair health, too.

“After a year with Scandinavian Biolabs, my hair feels fuller and stronger,” says Paul on the Scandavian Biolabs website. “The natural ingredients drew me in, and the shampoo cleans deeply, the conditioner softens, and serum promotes growth with a warm, tingling sensation. Consistent use transformed my hair, making me a happy customer.”

And it’s not just men who’ve found satisfaction, but women, too.

“My biggest takeaway from using the products is that my hair no longer falls out in clumps,” Sophie says alongside other customer testimonials. “My hair loss is gone, and the bottom layer now grows out. My hair is healthier, fuller, and I am more confident.”

Hair restoration and replenishment doesn’t have to rely on a long list of unpronounceable chemicals. Scandinavian Biolabs has a commitment to incorporating as many naturally derived elements into its lineup. Even long-valued remedies, such as turmeric and aloe vera, can work best for you in a truly 21st-century range of formulas. It’s safe to say Mufasa (RIP) would have appreciated that.