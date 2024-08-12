‘Scarface’ Actor Ángel Salazar Dead at 68

Ángel Salazar, the Cuban/Puerto Rican actor who played Al Pacino’s righthand man Chi-Chi in Scarface, has died at the age of 68.

In the rags-to-riches story of crime in 1980s Miami, Chi-Chi is a Cuban immigrant like Pacino’s Tony Montana, who comes to America seeking a better life. He’s the lighthearted sidekick, providing relief—which was actually Salazar’s main work.

A veteran stand-up comedian, he appeared on HBO, the NBC series Last Comic Standing, and starring in the documentary film The Latin Legends of Comedy.

He reportedly passed away in his sleep at his friend’s Brooklyn apartment over the weekend.

TMZ spoke with Salazar’s rep and friend, Ann Wingsong, who revealed that the star was found dead in bed on Sunday. While the cause of his death has not yet been revealed, Wingsong did mention that he had a history of heart issues.

Friends and fans shared their condolences online, recognizing Salazar for his talent and kindness.

“I was lucky enough to work with Angel Salazar during one of the darkest times in both my comedy and personal life,” wrote actress April Brucker. “It was a weekend of some growing pains onstage and off, but he was nice enough to lend moral support. He was amazing to watch and inspired me to do a lot of what I do in my live show now.”

“Rest in peace, Angel Salazar ‘Chi Chi,’ you were an amazing actor and good friend, hermano,” added the Latin musician Tito Puente, Jr. “From Scarface to Carlito’s Way your characters and comedy will be forever missed..😔”

Fans also deemed his role in Scarface as “unforgettable,” labeling him a “legend.”

Salazar secured his role as Chi Chi early on in his acting career, but it was only just the beginning. Aside from Scarface, he’s also starred in films like Where the Buffalo Roam, A Stranger is Watching, and Punchline, alongside Tom Hanks.