Evil Clowns Are Delivering Doughnuts for a Texas Bakery

The creepy clown phenomenon has experienced a major resurgence in recent weeks, with Stephen King’s IT reboot raking in $478 million at the box office since it opened on September 8. With an uptick of clown fetishism (and police warnings) following in the wake of the film, it’s safe to say that Pennywise has left a deep, dark imprint on our cultural landscape.

Now, even bakeries (which often have their fingers on America’s intellectual pulse) are getting in on the action. Hurts Donuts in Frisco, Texas is is capitalizing on the trend of manifesting our worst childhood nightmares by offering “Scary Clown Deliveries” to customers.

“Wanna scare the sh… Shprinkles out of your friends!?” Hurts wrote on Facebook, amid photos of a clown posing in sewers and decrepit cement structures. “Who did something rotten to you that totally deserves this?” a separate post asks.

Sending a bunch of doughnuts to your roommate or significant other via a demonic, razor-toothed clown sounds like a great prank, though recipients might not be surprised for long since the gimmick is starting to go viral. But if you’re not too concerned about perfect prank execution and want to have a good story to share around the water cooler, then this sounds like just the ticket. Be warned, however, that Hurts Donut charges an additional $5 fee for creepy clown delivery.

“We always try to keep up with the trends, and clowns are trending right now,” says Hurts Donut co-owner Kas Clegg told local media. “It’s fall, and it’s getting close to Halloween, so we just wanted to spice it up a little bit and do a super fun delivery.”

On Facebook, clients seemed receptive, with comments ranging from the mischievous “Just left a message. Wanting this for my wife at school” to the cautious “I hope they are getting paid well. Someone will probably shoot them. No kidding.” (Apparently the clown deliveries are performed by co-owner Kas Clegg’s babysitter’s husband and one of the local franchise owners.)

Well, the fact that an employee will have deliver doughnuts to complete strangers while looking like a total lunatic is yet another testament to the bravery of food delivery drivers. Don’t forget to tip.