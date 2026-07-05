‘Scary Movie 2’ Has a Massive Continuity Problem Hidden in Plain Sight

With a new entry in the Scary Movie franchise being released for the first time in 13 years, there’s no better time for fans to revisit the earlier films in the series and get reacquainted with their favorite characters. But for those who haven’t checked out the original movie in a while, this experience runs the risk of making you realize what we’ve all apparently been overlooking for all these years: The sequels don’t make any sense at all.

Spoiler alert for anyone who hasn’t seen the first one: Literally every character who shows up again in Scary Movie 2 was killed in the previous film. So we’re clear, that includes Brenda (Regina Hall), Shorty (Marlon Wayans), Ray (Shawn Wayans), and, yes, even Cindy (Anna Faris).

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Here’s a little refresher to bring you up to speed: Brenda gets stabbed to death by a group of angry movie patrons who get sick of her loud, obnoxious behavior. A little while later, Cindy’s boyfriend Bobby (Jon Abrahams) shoots and kills Shorty. The masked killer then takes out Ray with a fishhook to the back. And finally, as Cindy’s screaming in the middle of the street just before the end credits start to roll, she gets run over by a car.

The First Scary Movie Killed Everyone, Then the Sequel Pretended It Didn’t Happen

By the following year’s sequel, the four characters are inexplicably alive and well and attending the same college. And, yeah, we get that these are silly parody movies that don’t make a ton of sense in many other ways, but this seems like a major thing for the filmmakers to just completely ignore. However, as it turns out, they did attempt to address the elephant in the room in a couple of deleted scenes.

In one extended sequence, Brenda refers to the aforementioned incident from the first movie (where she also got her throat slit, by the way) as a “near-death experience”:

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For the other scene, part of which was included in one of the early trailers, Cindy and Brenda run into Ray for the first time since the events of the original film. Though it doesn’t offer much in the way of a logical explanation, it at least acknowledges how ridiculous the entire situation is. “Ray! What are you doing here?” Cindy asks him, to which he replies, “It’s the sequel!” “Oh, yeah,” she says with a laugh. Ray goes on to suggest that they forget about what happened between them in the past and try to move on—as the rest of us clearly had no problem doing anyway.

You can take a look at the clip in question below.