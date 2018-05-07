Scene Style: Photographing Hardcore Kids’ Timeless Fashion Sense

Hardcore and punk have always been about a lot more than music. But what a lot of dedicated hardcore kids don’t like talking about is the extent fashion has to do with identity and scene solidarity. Sure, most hardcore kids may be cribbing their style from live photos on the back of old Rev. releases and merch trends (like the re-emergence of jerseys), but it’s still a style nonetheless. I mean, there’s a reason why punks and hardcore kids can spot kindred spirits in a crowd so easily—there’s sort of a set uniform here.

These sartorial staples were on full-display at the recent Agnostic Front show, where camo pants, studded jackets, and boots `n braces mixed in with the crewnecks and shorts youth crew set. VICE’s Iyas Lawrence was on-location to document a truly global fashion, that, somehow, never seems to go out of style.