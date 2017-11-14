Scenes From Philadelphia’s Rally to #FREEMEEKMILL

Fans, friends, and supporters of Meek Mill filled the streets of Philadelphia last night to demand the rapper’s release from prison. Last week, Judge Genece Brinkley handed Meek a two-to-four year sentence for violating his probation, which included breaking up a fight at a St. Louis airport and being seen doing tricks on a dirt bike in New York City. Many have spoken out against the harsh sentencing, including Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, who claims Brinkley has a personal vendetta against the rapper.

“I’m here to support my brother Meek Mill,” MMG boss Rick Ross said at the rally. “I want y’all to understand that if it take Meek Mill to draw this attention, we gonna use Meek Mill to draw this attention that is gonna speak for so many others.”

Videos by VICE

Earlier in the day, a video of fans collectively rapping Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” outside the city’s Criminal Justice Center surfaced online. Former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick shared his support on social media, stating, “Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

There was no shortage of notable Philadelphia figures at the rally last night either. Former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Julius “Dr. J” Irving was in attendance. Rappers Freeway, PNB Rock, and Dreamchasers member Omelly were there in support as well. It was also reported yesterday that Judge Genece Brinkley is being investigated by the FBI for her potential relationships in Philly. See photos from the rally below.

Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter.

Aaron Ricketts is a Philadelphia-based photographer. Follow him on Instagram.