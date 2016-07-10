Scenes from Rick Ross and Maybach Music Group’s MMG Weekend in Atlanta



Photos by Cam Kirk

Last weekend, Maybach Music Group had its second annual MMG Weekend in Atlanta, in celebration of the upcoming compilation Self Made 4. Along with label head honcho Rick Ross, MMG’s Meek Mill, Wale, Fat Trel, Omarion, Gunplay, and Rockie Fresh were in attendance to play music and, later on, to party at Ross’s 109-room estate south of the city. Other artists, industry insiders, and friends stopped by Saturday night for games at Ross’s house—which includes an indoor basketball gym, arcade, and bowling alley—and then Sunday for a gargantuan pool party.

Videos by VICE

What is it like to go to a pool party at Rick Ross’s house, you might ask? Exactly as ridiculous as you might expect. Noisey was there for all of it, right alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. Read about it here, and check out more pictures from photographer Cam Kirk below.

