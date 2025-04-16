‘Schedule 1’ Adds CaseOh and Moistcr1tikal to the Game – How Twitch Popularized the Drug Dealer Sim

Fans of Schedule 1 have discovered that an upcoming update will add Twitch streamer-themed Easter eggs to the game. The developer behind the breakout indie title has given a nod to content creators, such as CaseOh and MoistCr1TiKaL, who helped popularize the drug-dealer sim.

Streamers Immortalized in ‘Schedule 1’

Screenshot: Reddit u/jo3mm, u/A_Tasty_Stag

Eagle-eyed players testing out a beta version of Schedule 1 stumbled upon graffiti depicting popular Twitch streamer CaseOh. The Easter egg features the content creator thinking about a character in the game named Jessi Waters. The NPC has become a fan favorite during CaseOh’s playthroughs, as she is the streamer’s number one customer.

Fans excited to see the Twitch personality’s reaction to the graffiti may have to wait a little longer, though, as it doesn’t appear to be in the current version of the game. The Easter egg should appear in a future update. However, if you have the beta version of Schedule 1 installed, you can check out the hilarious graffiti right now.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time the drug-dealer sim has given a nod to streamers. On April 10, a user on the Schedule 1 subreddit posted an image of graffiti in the game featuring popular YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL. So, it appears that developer TVGS is grateful to the content creators who helped make the indie title a massive success on Steam.

How Twitch Helped Popularize the Hit Drug Dealer Sim

Screenshot: CaseOh

You may be asking yourself: “Why would Twitch creators be celebrated in a game that was already popular?” Well, a big reason Schedule 1 blew up was viral videos of streamers playing the game on TikTok and YouTube. I can attest to this. My introduction to Schedule 1 was a TikTok clip of CaseOh freaking out after he thought he had killed Jessi.

Of course, the game’s success is also due to how memeable it is. Schedule 1‘s hilarious gameplay and silly Rick and Morty-style graphics are a perfect recipe for virality. Drug dealing shouldn’t be this funny, but it is. I mean, the concept of getting a town wacky on cracky that makes them piss and vomit all over themselves should be dark. Schedule 1 somehow manages to turn it into comedic gold.

This is why Schedule 1 has a natural synergy with Twitch streams. Seriously, it’s just fun to watch others play the game. I think the indie title was always poised for success. However, the impact personalities like CaseOh have had on it is undeniable. And based on these new Easter eggs, it appears that the Schedule 1 developer agrees!