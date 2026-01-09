Schedule 1 Developer Update Is Great News for Fans

Schedule I is an indie simulation game that became incredibly popular following its Steam release, letting players build a drug empire and become the kingpin of it all. The developers have continued to provide new updates and improvements to the game while it remains in Early Access. However, now there is even more to look forward to for the future of the Schedule I team, as revealed through a recent developer update.

Schedule I Team is Now an Official Game Studio With Plans to Expand

The Schedule I team is looking towards a bright future, according to their last developer post over on Steam. TVGS, the team behind this game, has now revealed that they are an official games studio, complete with a physical office located in Sydney, Australia.

In addition to this news, TVGS has also announced that it will be expanding the team. Currently, they are in the process of hiring a 3D/Technical Artist to join their crew, meaning that there should be at least four individuals working on Schedule I by the end of the year. This is quite significant growth from where the game began, as TVGS (Tyler’s Video Game Studio) was a one-man team originally run by…you guessed it – a guy named Tyler.

Following Schedule I‘s huge success, TVGS began expanding. Now that the team is all set up with a dedicated office space, a new developer named Rob has also joined the team. As stated above, more team members are going to be joining as needed, too. Here’s a personal thanks shared from TVGS in their devpost, showing appreciation towards fans and their support:

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has played Schedule I – you’re the reason I’m able to grow the team and work in this awesome space. I’ve had the opportunity to turn my hobby into a career and spend my days doing work that I genuinely enjoy. I’m truly thankful to each and every one of you for that.”

With this news, fans can expect to see more updates and new content coming for Schedule I in the future. The most recent big update for the game introduced Shrooms in December 2025, which players have been having a lot of fun with in-game. The next patches in January 2026 will focus on bug fixing and QoL improvements. After that, the remainder of January is being dedicated to cleaning up the codebase.

“After that’s done, we’ll get to work on the next update, which we will leave as a surprise. I’m estimating it will be done in late February, but I’ve (finally) learnt my lesson from all of the delayed updates, and we’ll only confirm a date once we’re confident we’ll hit it on time.”

According to the quote above from TVGS, the next update after this is going to be a surprise. Perhaps we will get a new addition such as the Shrooms update, or other wacky new features and gameplay mechanics. Until further notice, we will just have to wait and see.