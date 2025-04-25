‘Schedule 1’ Final Release is Three Years Away According to Its Developer - First Major Update Will Be Community-voted

The creator behind Schedule 1 opened up about the game’s development during a livestream and detailed what players can expect in the next year. However, it seems like the drug-dealer sim is still far from its final release. The developer hasn’t been able to work on it as much since its launch.

‘Schedule 1’ Final Release Is Years Away

On April 24, developer Tyler TVGS went live on Twitch to discuss the development progress of Schedule 1. Although the broadcast focuses on 3D modeling, the creator opened up to viewers and answered fan questions about the game. Reportedly, Tyler said that the 1.0 Final Release version of Schedule 1 is still “two to three years away.” Interestingly, the indie developer also admitted that progress on the game has been a little slower than expected post-launch, due to him being “in meetings constantly.”

TVGS also revealed that the first major update of Schedule 1 will be voted on by the community. Players will have a choice between “cartel interactions,” “police raids,” or the debut of “Mushrooms” as a new drug. So, fans of the hit indie title have a lot to look forward to—even if progress may take a bit longer to pick up. Tyler did say, however, that development should be more consistent in the near future.

New ‘Schedule 1’ Features

A full list of everything that TVGS said on stream was chronicled by user xizzo on the Schedule 1 subreddit. However, below we will include a quick summary and list of some of the most important updates coming to the game.

Schedule 1 Performance will be improved soon.

A Steam Deck version of Schedule 1 shoots for May or June 2025.

TVGS is working on a new purchasable location. The developer says it’s a size that is between a Bungalow and Sweat Shop.

The first new drug coming to Schedule 1 will be Mushrooms. MDMA will then be the second addition in a later update.

Future updates will add new lore for Cartels. Uncle Nelson will play a big role in the game’s story, eventually.

Schedule 1 will get two new map expansions in the Slums next to the Docks, and the Mountain that is behind the barn.

Beds will be updated to become lockers as well. This will hopefully save players’ space.

Full vehicle customization is coming to Schedule 1. Players can change wheels, spoilers, and cosmetics. TVGS said he might add a feature that lets people tweak the performance of their cars.

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

Tyler (TVGS) has said he will do another livestream soon. So, if you want the latest information on the drug-dealing sim, keep an eye out for his Twitch account. The Schedule 1 creator is really open to answering questions from viewers, so there’s often a lot of information shared during these broadcasts.

If you’re thinking three years is a long time to wait for the Schedule 1 final release, it’s actually pretty reasonable. For starters, the drug-dealing sim is an indie game without a massive team behind it. But it’s also a fairly common release window in the industry. For example, Baldur’s Gate 3 launched in Early Access in 2020, and the final release version didn’t arrive until three years later, in 2023. And they had a much larger studio working on it!

Lastly, TVGS revealed that he plans to hire a community manager, an additional artist, and a QA tester. So, the team working on Schedule 1 will start to grow in due time. I think it’s important to keep in mind that this breakout indie title is not a AAA project. It might have surpassed games like Assassin’s Creed Shadows in sales, but it’s still an independent release. If anything, it’s impressive how big Schedule 1 has become in such a short time, considering its small development team.