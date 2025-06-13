School Forced to Cancel Classes After Senior Prank Goes ‘Too Far’

A senior class in New Jersey got the last laugh after their prank got them a full day off of school. South River High School was forced to cancel classes on June 12 after the senior prank left the campus in disarray, according to the local ABC affiliate.

The students went wild on their way out the door. They rearranged school furniture, moved gym equipment, toilet papered the hallways, and caused other mayhem, the outlet reported.

“Nothing was broken, nothing was stolen,” South River Mayor Peter Guindi told the outlet. “… But tables were moved, desks were moved out of classrooms, equipment was moved out of the gym.”

Speaking to NJ Advance Media, Guindi noted that the school “looked like a house robbery where someone walks in and throws everything all over the place.”

Officials first decided a 90-minute delay would give them enough to clean up the mess. However, they eventually decided that they’d need the full day for the job, per the ABC station.

Police told the outlet that the closure was due to a “criminal mischief incident.” However, they stressed that student and public safety was not at risk.

“Listen, we were all kids at one time, I mean, we have all done our share of mischief,” Guindi said. “This kind of went too far.”

Students to Face the Music After Senior Prank

The students involved likely won’t get a free pass for their antics. Guindi told NJ Advance Media that all 50 teens who participated in the prank would be identifiable by the school’s security cameras.

“I’m hoping there’s discipline,” he told the outlet. “If discipline is not administered, you’re only opening up the door for next year.”

Students aren’t convinced that the matter is a serious one, with one teen telling the local NBC affiliate, “I think if they kind of, like, asked people to clean up and it would’ve been fine. I don’t think it should have escalated like this much.”

Another student agreed, stating, “I think it was harmless to be honest. I don’t think there was the, like, necessity for all the cops and stuff like that.”















